Loei abbot accused of sexually abusing novices

Four mothers filed a complaint on Friday with police in Loei, accusing the abbot of a monastic centre of sexually abusing their sons.
They told Khok Ngam police that the abbot in Tambon Phone Sung, Dan Sai district, had molested their sons while they were novices there.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
