Woman teacher, husband charged with burglary, theft

By TN / September 28, 2018

BURI RAM: A woman teacher and her security guard husband have been arrested on charges of breaking into houses in Na Pho district and stealing goods worth about 500,000 baht in total.

Provincial education authorities have also launched an inquiry into her activities and she could also face disciplinary charges, Somsak Chopthamdee, chief of the Buri Ram education office, said on Thursday.

