Grandfather, granddaughter crushed to death by truck

By TN / September 28, 2018

A 18-wheeler trailer truck crushed a man and his granddaughter to death at an intersection in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district on Thursday evening.

The truck driver, Samai Hokechaona, 57, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing deaths.

