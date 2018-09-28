Grandfather, granddaughter crushed to death by truck

A 18-wheeler trailer truck crushed a man and his granddaughter to death at an intersection in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district on Thursday evening.
The truck driver, Samai Hokechaona, 57, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing deaths.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
