Wearing helmets mandatory for both drivers and passengers

BANGKOK, 27 September 2018 (NNT) – Traffic police have been instructed to enforce traffic regulations rigorously across Bangkok to ensure motorcycle drivers and their passengers wear helmets while on the road.
Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Jirapat Phumchit, said anyone found breaking the law will be fined on the spot.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
