Man gets 10 years for double-parking road rage shooting





A 51-year-old engineer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, fined 2,000 baht and ordered to pay 340,000-baht compensation for shooting dead a teenage boy during a rowdy confrontation over double-parking in Chon Buri province early last year.

The Chon Buri provincial court on Thursday found Suthep Pochanasomboon guilty of the premeditated murder of grade 10 student Nawapol Peungpai, 17, at Khrok Yai intersection in tambon Ang Sila of Chon Buri’s Muang district on Feb 4, 2017.

