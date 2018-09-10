10 Iranian inmates repatriated

Ten Iranian inmates have been sent home to serve their remaining terms in Iran, Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawettanan said on Thursday.
He said Iranian inmates were sent home early this week and the department will gradually send back 43 remaining prisoners.
The Nation
The Nation
