New faces flock to Pheu Thai Party





BANGKOK, 27 September 2018 (NNT) – New applicants are now flocking to join the Pheu Thai Party, after the NCPO partially lifted its ban on political activities.

The applicants include recent graduates and those who have worked with the party in the past, such as candidate for Phitsanulok MP Dr. Arunee Kasayanon, candidate for Bangkok MP Paopoom Rojanasakul, as well as the progeny of established politicians such as Ton Na-Ranong, son of Kittiratt Na-Ranong and Dejnattawit Teriyapirom, son of Boonsong Teriyapirom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

