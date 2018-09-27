Pheu Thai Party logo
News

New faces flock to Pheu Thai Party

By TN / September 27, 2018

BANGKOK, 27 September 2018 (NNT) – New applicants are now flocking to join the Pheu Thai Party, after the NCPO partially lifted its ban on political activities.

The applicants include recent graduates and those who have worked with the party in the past, such as candidate for Phitsanulok MP Dr. Arunee Kasayanon, candidate for Bangkok MP Paopoom Rojanasakul, as well as the progeny of established politicians such as Ton Na-Ranong, son of Kittiratt Na-Ranong and Dejnattawit Teriyapirom, son of Boonsong Teriyapirom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close