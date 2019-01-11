Traffic police in Chiang Mai

Traffic policeman in Chiang Mai. Photo: Love Krittaya.

Chiang Mai

11 hurt in Doi Suthep crash

By TN / January 18, 2019

Eleven people were hurt when a song thaew and a car collided on a road to Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai province on Friday.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Provincial Office said the hired song thaew was carrying tourists from Songkhla province and the  car held two Chinese tourists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close