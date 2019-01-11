11 hurt in Doi Suthep crash





Eleven people were hurt when a song thaew and a car collided on a road to Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai province on Friday.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Provincial Office said the hired song thaew was carrying tourists from Songkhla province and the car held two Chinese tourists.

