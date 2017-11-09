Thursday, November 9, 2017
Pheu Thai party demands lifting of political ban

Shirt with Pheu Thai Party logo
TN News

The Pheu Thai party issued a statement calling on the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to lift the ban on political activities, reasoning that by retaining the ban, the junta itself is not adhering to the Constitution.

Earlier, Pheu Thai party members came out on different occasion to demand the NCPO to “unlock” political parties or to ease restrictions on political activities, noting that the junta itself had given the promise to lift the ban after the end of the Royal Cremation ceremony and the one-year mourning period. However, their repeated calls were brushed aside by both Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

