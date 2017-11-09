Cyclists With Compassion Biking for a Good Cause

Cyclists with Compassion (CWC) will be organizing their annual charity ride of over 700 km starting from Khao Yai National Park to Baan Fah Sighy Children Home, which is approximately 100 km south of Chiang Mai, from January 27 – February 3, 2018.

Established by an international group of like-minded cycling enthusiasts with the goal to make a difference to underprivileged children in Asia, CWC organizes long-distance cycling tours of parts of Asia, raising awareness about the needs of children in these areas. It has also been working closely with Effective Aid International (EAI), which has been changing the future for displaced, orphaned and abandoned children both in Northern Thailand and Myanmar for over 15 years. EAI has provided more than 13,000 individual years of schooling to children in refugee camps, displaced peoples’ villages and children’s homes.

In January 2018, cyclists from all over the world will converge in Thailand to help raise funds for Baan Fah Sighy Children Home, which is supported by EAI and opened its doors 15 years ago by Australian Phil Hohnen and his Thai wife, Wanida. Since then it has become an “oasis of love” for many abandoned and orphaned children who call it home.

Interested cyclists can express their interest to join the charity ride in 2018 can see the full details of the charity ride on cyclistswithcompassion.com and can book at spiceroads.com. Deadline for booking is December 10, 2017. So far, ING Bank and Underwater Shipcare Pte Ltd. have confirmed their sponsorship of this event.

Meanwhile, anyone wishing to make a donation to Baan Fah Sighy Children Home, can donate directly to EAI by using the “Donate” feature on effectiveaid.org or in the “Donate” section of cyclistswithcompassion.com.

-TN