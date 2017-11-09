Thursday, November 9, 2017
Home > News > Thai jasmine rice crowned best in world for flavor for fifth time

Thai jasmine rice crowned best in world for flavor for fifth time

Rice field in northern Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 9 November 2017 (NNT) – Thai jasmine rice has taken the mantle of World’s Best Flavored Rice for the fifth time and for the second year in a row with Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce stating it will leverage the recognition to boost the nation’s rice sales.

Minister of Commerce Aphiradee Tantraporn said that the 9th World’s Best Rice 2017 event, organized by rice industry analysts ‘The Rice Trader’ in Macau, saw Thailand’s jasmine rice being recognized for its superior taste for the second year in a row after reclaiming the honor last year. Jasmine rice was followed by fragrant rice from Cambodia and ST24 rice from Vietnam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Highway in Singburi Province

Government prepares measures to reduce road accidents during Songkran

Breaking News

Thirteen Redshirts Jailed for Disrupting ASEAN Summit

Breaking News

Koh Samui Van Driver Arrested For Trying To Rape Dutch Tourists

Leave a Reply