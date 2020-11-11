South Korean Soldier Has COVID-19 After Return from Thailand

South Korean Soldier Has COVID-19 After Return from Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – After a South Korean soldier reportedly has Covid -19 after his return from Thailand, it is still unclear if he contracted coronavirus while attending the preparation meeting for a military training in Rayong province last week, said the Thai Public Health Ministry.
Walairat Chaifu, chief of the Epidemiology Division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the South Korean soldier had participated in a meeting to plan the last session of Cobra Gold military exercise during Nov 3-5.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA