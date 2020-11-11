South Korean Soldier Has COVID-19 After Return from Thailand





BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – After a South Korean soldier reportedly has Covid -19 after his return from Thailand, it is still unclear if he contracted coronavirus while attending the preparation meeting for a military training in Rayong province last week, said the Thai Public Health Ministry.

Walairat Chaifu, chief of the Epidemiology Division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the South Korean soldier had participated in a meeting to plan the last session of Cobra Gold military exercise during Nov 3-5.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



