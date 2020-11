Many Thai workers have applied to take a standardised Korean language test so they can legally work and live in South Korea.

The language proficiency test is done through South Korea’s Employment Permit System (EPS) for foreign workers. The system was adopted by the country’s Department of Employment to accommodate Thai workers wishing to work in South Korea.

Penchan Charoensuthipan

BANGKOK POST

