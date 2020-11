The labour union of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), the city bus operator, has objected to the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s request for 55 buses to be used tomorrow during the planned mass protest.

BMTA Director Surachai Iamwachirasakul has approved the police request, reportedly to facilitate traffic management by the police.

By Thai PBS World

