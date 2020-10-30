Motorists advised to avoid Lat Phrao ahead of protest at The Mall Bangkapi today

Motorists advised to avoid Lat Phrao ahead of protest at The Mall Bangkapi today1 min read
Motorists are warned to avoid Lat Phrao Road, in Bangkok, from 3 to 9pm today (Friday) because of a protest by anti-establishment demonstrators, expected to be held in front of The Mall Bangkapi at 4.30pm.
Traffic police have advised motorists to avoid Lat Phrao at Bangkapi and Happy Land intersections, and use Ramkhamhaeng Road, Soi Mahard Thai 2, Lat Phrao Soi 130 and Lat Phrao out-bound lanes.
Motorists can call 1197 for information or use M-Help Me application.
By Thai PBS World