Protesters began marching to the German embassy on Monday evening, to ask Berlin to look into the matter of His Majesty the King living in Germany.

The pro-democracy movement gathered at Samyan intersection about 5pm and started marching on Rama IV Road to the embassy on Sathorn Road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts