Anti-government protesters plan to rally at the German Embassy on South Sathorn Road Monday evening to further put pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

Protest organizers last night called on protesters to converge at Samyan intersection on Rama IV Road at 5 pm and march from there to the German Embassy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

