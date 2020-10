PHUKET: An 18-year-old man was arrested last night (Oct 23) in Paklok when over 2,000 methamphetamine pills were seized.

Lt Col Krisana Channit, Deputy Chief of Thalang police led officers to arrest Krisada Kokyai at 8.40pm at his residence of Moo 10, Thepkrasattri subdistrict, in Thalang.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

