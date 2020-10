Thailand on Sunday reported five new imported coronavirus cases, four Thai women and one French woman, taking the total number of infections to 3,736. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration two said Thai women tested positive on Thursday after arriving in Thailand from Bahrain on Oct 18.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

