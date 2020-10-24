October 24, 2020

COVID-19 found on fitness gear in gym of hotel where infected French woman was quarantined

Dumbbell weight at gym

Dumbbell weight at gym. Photo: pxfuel.


Health investigators have found COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) on the surface of a piece fitness equipment in the gym of a hotel in Samut Prakan province, where an infected French woman was quarantined, said Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Acting Director-General of the Disease Control Department, today.

He also said that health officials had conducted swab tests on 67 people in the hotel and all were cleared of infection, adding that seven specimens from the environment in the hotel were examined and the virus was found in one of them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

