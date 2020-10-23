Frenchwoman on Koh Samui confirmed COVID-19 positive





PHUKET: A 57-year-old woman from France has been confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 on Koh Samui, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, Director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, told the public at a press conference today (Oct 23).

Dr Sophon pointed to the fact that the woman, who came with her husband and her child, tested negative twice during her stay at an Alternative State Quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province, but showed symptoms and tested positive after leaving the facility five days later, reported state news agency NNT.

By The Phuket News

