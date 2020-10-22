October 22, 2020

Thai royalists in yellow take to the streets

PAD Anti-Thaksin protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts

PAD Royalist protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts. Photo: Underexpose. GNU FDL.


In Bangkok, hundreds of people wearing yellow shirts assembled in front of the Government Complex on Chaengwattana Road. The rally was held in response to a call by Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, a self-declared royalist who has been voicing opposition to the demand by anti-government protesters for a sweeping reform of the monarchy.

The demonstrators, many carrying portraits of HM the King and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, sang the national and royal anthems and made a vow to protect the royal institution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

