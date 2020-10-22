Thai royalists in yellow take to the streets

Thai royalists in yellow take to the streets1 min read
In Bangkok, hundreds of people wearing yellow shirts assembled in front of the Government Complex on Chaengwattana Road. The rally was held in response to a call by Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, a self-declared royalist who has been voicing opposition to the demand by anti-government protesters for a sweeping reform of the monarchy.
The demonstrators, many carrying portraits of HM the King and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, sang the national and royal anthems and made a vow to protect the royal institution.
By Thai PBS World