October 22, 2020

Prayut to Revoke Emergency Decree

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, Oct 22 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said he would revoke the emergency decree, imposed in Bangkok to handle the protest as the first step to ease the ongoing situation while asking the demonstrators to take the same step to address the conflict through negotiation and parliamentary procedures.

Gen Prayut who is also the defense minister said in a televised broadcast on Wednesday evening as the anti-government demonstrators were marching from the Victory Monument to Government House. Gen Prayut said that violence could not resolve the problem but it will make the situation escalate as seen in the history.

