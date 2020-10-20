October 20, 2020

Prayut urges police to prevent infiltration by inciting agents at protests

Royal Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport vehicle. Photo: Dickelbers.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has ordered the police and government officials to prevent a third party from intervening and causing an unwanted situation for political gain at anti government protests, while the center to solve the emergency has stressed that all political gatherings are illegal, so is the sharing of fake news.

Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remarked that demonstration is within the rights and freedoms of the people, but must be within the rule of law, and has asked government officials to watch out for ill intentioned people who may seek to create a violent situation for their political gain.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

