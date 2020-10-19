October 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

19 Anti-Government Demonstrators Released

Klong Prem Central prison in Bangkok

Klong Prem Central prison in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – Nineteen anti-government demonstrators who had rallied at the Democracy Monument were temporarily released and vowed to continue with their movements.

Among them was singer Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan also known as Ammy The Bottom Blues who was released at the Bangkok Remand Prison as allowed by the Appeal Court. He was among the 19 people arrested for joining a demonstration at the Democracy Monument on Oct 13.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

