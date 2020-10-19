19 Anti-Government Demonstrators Released





BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – Nineteen anti-government demonstrators who had rallied at the Democracy Monument were temporarily released and vowed to continue with their movements.

Among them was singer Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan also known as Ammy The Bottom Blues who was released at the Bangkok Remand Prison as allowed by the Appeal Court. He was among the 19 people arrested for joining a demonstration at the Democracy Monument on Oct 13.

