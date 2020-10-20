October 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

First group of Chinese tourists from Shanghai to arrive in Thailand this evening

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
Aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Piqsels. CC0 Public Domain.


The first group of 41 Chinese tourists is due to arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport from Shanghai at about 5pm today (Tuesday), to be followed by a second group of about 100 tourists from Guangdong province on October 26th, according to Mr. Yutthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), today.

The planned arrival of the Chinese, the first foreign tourists to be allowed into Thailand since the Thai Government eased lockdown restrictions, had been postponed for about a month due to concerns by public health officials over a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections. The Thai government decided, on September 15th, to grant special tourist visas to foreign tourists, from countries deemed to be of low risk, to enter Thailand for up to 90 days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

First group of Chinese tourists from Shanghai to arrive in Thailand this evening 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

45 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut urges police to prevent infiltration by inciting agents at protests

51 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close