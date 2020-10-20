First group of Chinese tourists from Shanghai to arrive in Thailand this evening





The first group of 41 Chinese tourists is due to arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport from Shanghai at about 5pm today (Tuesday), to be followed by a second group of about 100 tourists from Guangdong province on October 26th, according to Mr. Yutthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), today.

The planned arrival of the Chinese, the first foreign tourists to be allowed into Thailand since the Thai Government eased lockdown restrictions, had been postponed for about a month due to concerns by public health officials over a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections. The Thai government decided, on September 15th, to grant special tourist visas to foreign tourists, from countries deemed to be of low risk, to enter Thailand for up to 90 days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

