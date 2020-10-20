TAT Introduces Tourism Plan for 2021





BANGKOK, Oct 20 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced its 2021 tourism plan that will promote safety, natural beauty, food and Thai characteristics and target quality tourists with high purchasing power.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said tourism next year would depend mainly on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic and TAT based its tourism plan for next year on the best-case scenario that Thai tourism would start to pick up early next year or in the second quarter.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

