October 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

TAT Introduces Tourism Plan for 2021

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
A resort in Thailand

A resort in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Oct 20 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced its 2021 tourism plan that will promote safety, natural beauty, food and Thai characteristics and target quality tourists with high purchasing power.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said tourism next year would depend mainly on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic and TAT based its tourism plan for next year on the best-case scenario that Thai tourism would start to pick up early next year or in the second quarter.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TAT Introduces Tourism Plan for 2021 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

45 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut urges police to prevent infiltration by inciting agents at protests

51 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close