Over 50 houses submerged after reservoir levee fails in Nakhon Ratchasima





More than 50 houses, in a small village in Pak Thong Chai district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, are partially under water today after a wall of water cascaded downstream when a reservoir retaining wall collapsed.

After several days of heavy rain, the Hin Ta Ngo Reservoir, in Tambon Kam Nang Kaew, became so engorged that the earthen levee could no longer withstand the pressure of the excess water and burst, sending water rushing downhill to flood Village 3.

Full story: thaipbsworld.co

By Thai PBS World

