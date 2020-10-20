October 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Over 50 houses submerged after reservoir levee fails in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
Floods in Thailand

Floods in Thailand after heavy rains. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


More than 50 houses, in a small village in Pak Thong Chai district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, are partially under water today after a wall of water cascaded downstream when a reservoir retaining wall collapsed.

After several days of heavy rain, the Hin Ta Ngo Reservoir, in Tambon Kam Nang Kaew, became so engorged that the earthen levee could no longer withstand the pressure of the excess water and burst, sending water rushing downhill to flood Village 3.

Full story: thaipbsworld.co

By Thai PBS World

Over 50 houses submerged after reservoir levee fails in Nakhon Ratchasima 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Lam Phra Phloeng dam in Korat poses flood threat

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Flood Hits Pak Chong Municipality in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Man run over, killed by Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut urges police to prevent infiltration by inciting agents at protests

51 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close