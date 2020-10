NAKHON RATCHASIMA: People in low-lying areas below the Lam Phra Phloeng dam in Pak Thong Chai district have been warned of a second round of flooding as the dam discharges more water into canals.

Kwanchai Uttavech, director of Lam Phra Phloeng dam’s irrigation and maintenance project, said more than 15 million cubic metres of water flowed into the dam on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

