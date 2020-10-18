October 18, 2020

Doctors urge end to use of chemical-laced water against unarmed, peaceful protesters

Anti-government protest at Kasetsart University, Bangkok

Anti-government protest at Kasetsart University, Bangkok. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY-SA 4.0.


A group of 386 doctors, from hospitals across Thailand, has issued a joint statement, urging the Government to stop using irritant-laced water or tear gas to disperse protesters, who are peaceful and unarmed.

The doctors said that police use of water cannons, spraying water mixed with chemicals, against unarmed protesters at Pathumwan intersection on Friday was an act of violence.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

