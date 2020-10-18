Doctors urge end to use of chemical-laced water against unarmed, peaceful protesters

Doctors urge end to use of chemical-laced water against unarmed, peaceful protesters1 min read
A group of 386 doctors, from hospitals across Thailand, has issued a joint statement, urging the Government to stop using irritant-laced water or tear gas to disperse protesters, who are peaceful and unarmed.
The doctors said that police use of water cannons, spraying water mixed with chemicals, against unarmed protesters at Pathumwan intersection on Friday was an act of violence.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World