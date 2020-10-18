October 18, 2020

Tourism and Sports Ministry expects 400 foreign visitors in early November

Emirates aircrew at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Emirates aircrew at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes. CC BY-SA 3.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Minister of Tourism and Sports expects that there will be approximately 400 foreign visitors in early November and expressed his belief that the Bangkok protest situation will not affect their confidence.

Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the Special Tourist VISA lasts 90 days and can be renewed twice. Each renewal is for 90 days. Foreign visitors must undergo a 14-day quarantine or strictly comply with prescribed guidelines against COVID-19 before undertaking travel.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

