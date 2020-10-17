October 17, 2020

Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

ATV tour in Phuket

ATV tour in Phuket. Photo: Greg Strosaker / flickr.


PHUKET: The damage to Phuket’s tourism industry by the COVID-19 prevention measures has already been done, and will take years to recover from, Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet told The Phuket News this week..

Worse, if a moratorium on loan repayments for tourism businesses is not extended beyond the end of this month, the damage will deepen, adding even more years to the expected time frame for the industry to recover, he said.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

