Mon. Sep 14th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Krungthai Bank urges tourism businesses to focus on domestic tourists

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Krung Thai Bank Thapae Rd. Branch, Chiang Mai

Krung Thai Bank Thapae Rd. Branch, Chiang Mai. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Krungthai Bank’s research center has urged the tourism sector to adapt to the New Normal for domestic tourism, in order to minimize damage from COVID-19, as international tourism is not expected to recover in even the coming year.

Krungthai COMPASS, a think tank of the Krungthai Bank, has estimated Thailand’s tourism sector revenue this year will shrink by 70 percent, with only 900 billion baht revenue expected, much less than the figure before the COVID-19 pandemic, which was 3 trillion baht.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Krungthai Bank urges tourism businesses to focus on domestic tourists 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Prayut vows not to stop protesters from marching to Government House

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two new COVID-19 cases among Thais returning from abroad

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Central Bankruptcy Court Orders Rehabilitation of Thai Airways

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut vows not to stop protesters from marching to Government House

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two new COVID-19 cases among Thais returning from abroad

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Tuk-tuk driver shot 9 times by rival in Hat Yai

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Central Bankruptcy Court Orders Rehabilitation of Thai Airways

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close