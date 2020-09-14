Krungthai Bank urges tourism businesses to focus on domestic tourists

Krungthai Bank urges tourism businesses to focus on domestic tourists1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Krungthai Bank’s research center has urged the tourism sector to adapt to the New Normal for domestic tourism, in order to minimize damage from COVID-19, as international tourism is not expected to recover in even the coming year.
Krungthai COMPASS, a think tank of the Krungthai Bank, has estimated Thailand’s tourism sector revenue this year will shrink by 70 percent, with only 900 billion baht revenue expected, much less than the figure before the COVID-19 pandemic, which was 3 trillion baht.
