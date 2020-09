PHUKET: Two Nigerians have been arrested in Patong for operating an online romance scam and for overstaying their visa.

Police Police named the two men arrested as Nkemakolam Benson Ugonna, 21, and Osuchukwu Chukwuemeka Malachy, 19.

The pair were arrested at a hotel on Phra Meita Rd in Patong on Sept 12 by Patong Police officers led by Maj Suchart Chumphusaeng.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

