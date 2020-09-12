Sat. Sep 12th, 2020

Scandal-hit Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta replaced

Police car and motorcycle in Thailand

Police car and motorcycle in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo has been appointed a deputy police chief, replacing Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta who was removed over a controversial leaked audio clip. His removal was disclosed early this week.

The appointment was approved at a 40-minute meeting on Friday of the Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, which reshuffled 29 high-ranking positions from deputy commissioner down to the commander level.

