Scandal-hit Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta replaced
Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo has been appointed a deputy police chief, replacing Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta who was removed over a controversial leaked audio clip. His removal was disclosed early this week.
The appointment was approved at a 40-minute meeting on Friday of the Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, which reshuffled 29 high-ranking positions from deputy commissioner down to the commander level.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS