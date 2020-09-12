Sat. Sep 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Five new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai and foreign arrivals

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport gate signs

Suvarnabhumi Airport gate signs. Photo: Mikhail Esteves / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Thailand recorded five new COVID-19 cases today, among Thai and foreign arrivals from abroad in state quarantine, including an Uzbek player for the Buriram United soccer team.

According to the CCSA, three new infections are Thai. They include two Thai students, aged 24 and 34, who arrived in Thailand on September 6th from India and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. Both tested positive for COVID-19 three days after arrival. The third is an air stewardess working in United Arab Emirates. She arrived in Thailand on September 9th and tested positive the same day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Five new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai and foreign arrivals 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Scandal-hit Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta replaced

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai prisoner found to be infected with G strain of COVID-19

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Seven new COVID-19 cases from Saudi Arabia, India

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Scandal-hit Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta replaced

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai and foreign arrivals

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Buriram United Football Player Has COVID-19

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

Electrical lines and cables going underground in Korat

48 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close