Five new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai and foreign arrivals

Five new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai and foreign arrivals1 min read
Thailand recorded five new COVID-19 cases today, among Thai and foreign arrivals from abroad in state quarantine, including an Uzbek player for the Buriram United soccer team.
According to the CCSA, three new infections are Thai. They include two Thai students, aged 24 and 34, who arrived in Thailand on September 6th from India and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. Both tested positive for COVID-19 three days after arrival. The third is an air stewardess working in United Arab Emirates. She arrived in Thailand on September 9th and tested positive the same day.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World