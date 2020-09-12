Sat. Sep 12th, 2020

Buriram United Football Player Has COVID-19

I-Mobile Stadium, Buriram United FC

I-Mobile Stadium, Buriram United FC. Photo: Poakpong / flickr.


BANGKOK, Sept 12 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that a player of the Buriram United Football Club was confirmed as a new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 after the health screenings of 1,115 players and relevant officials in League 1 and League 2 before the start of their season.

According to the ministry, the new case is an Uzbekistani footballer aged 29. The health screenings are a joint disease control effort between the ministry and the Football Association of Thailand. The rest 1,114 people tested negative for COVID-19.

Media reports identified the infected football player as Akbar Ismatullaev.

