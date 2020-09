NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Workers on Saturday began removing power poles from some main roads in Nakhon Ratchasima as part of a project to move electrical wires and cables underground.

Chumphon and Ratchadamnoen roads are the first two locations chosen by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for the “wireless city” project in the Northeast’s largest municipality.

