THAILAND, 2nd December 2017 (NNT) – Offices of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) are reorganizing electrical cords and wires in their areas to ensure public safety.

Authorities from Chiang Rai PEA Office are removing old electric wiring and unused telecommunication links along Thanalai Road in the capital district.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand