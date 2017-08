BANGKOK, 11 August 2017 (NNT) – Authorities have begun to relocate electricity and utility cables along Pahon Yothin road in effort to turn Bangkok into Smart Metro.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda presided over the launching ceremony for the campaign to relocate electricity and utility cables by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and related agencies.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand