Immigration Bureau clears up confusion over termination of Immigration 6 form

BANGKOK, 10 August 2017 (NNT) – The Immigration Bureau has pointed out that there has been a misunderstanding over news the Prime Minister signed the cancellation of the Immigration 6 card, explaining that the stoppage was to pave the way for a new form to be introduced in October.

The Immigration Bureau has clarified that while the Immigration 6 form that travelers must complete before entering or re-entering the Kingdom has been cancelled, the system has not been terminated and the form will be replaced by a new design. The new form was created by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports so that it can better gather needed data.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand