Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Immigration Bureau to decide whether to cancel the requirement for visitors to fill the ‘TM6’ arrival and departure form as part of measures to improve immigration procedure at airports, reduce waiting time and long queues.

A Cabinet resolution had allowed use of the old TM6 form with two separate sections for arrival and departure to be used until September 30.

By The Nation