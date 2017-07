Pattaya police seized a large quantity of electronic cigarettes, Baraku water pipes and smoking equipments worth altogether about 100,000 baht from a pavement vendor in front of the Royal Garden shopping mall early Sunday morning.

The vendor, identified as Thawatchai Muakdaeng, 33, was arrested by the police and taken to the tourist police office for questioning.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS