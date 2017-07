An Australian man showed signs of mental distress at Suvarnabhumi International Airport early Sunday morning and then inflicted a serious injury to himself by slitting his throat with a knife.

Following the incident report at 1.30am, police rushed to the scene at Tate Cafe in third floor of the airport terminal to find the Australian national, (name removed), 34, soaked in his own blood from a self-inflicted cut to his neck.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation