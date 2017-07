PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Canadian man whose body was found in the locked bathroom of his rented house in Patong this morning (July 24).

Capt Seksan Prakobsin of the Patong Police told The Phuket News that officers were notified of the man’s death at 10:20am.

