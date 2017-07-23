Thai court operations to go online with e-court system

Thai courts will go online throughout the country with two courts – the Thonburi and Bangkok South civil courts – being selected for the launch of e-court system as a pilot project which will, among others, enable lawyers to file their lawsuits electronically.

Mr Thanarak Naowarat, a chief judge attached to the office of the Supreme Court president, told an audience at a seminar held at the Law Faculty of Thammasat University on Saturday that the Thai courts are developing by adopting new technology to speed up legal process for the convenience of members of the public.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS