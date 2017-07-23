Sunday, July 23, 2017
Home > News > Thai court operations to go online with e-court system

Thai court operations to go online with e-court system

The Administrative Court of Thailand
TN News 0

Thai courts will go online throughout the country with two courts – the Thonburi and Bangkok South civil courts – being selected for the launch of e-court system as a pilot project which will, among others, enable lawyers to file their lawsuits electronically.

Mr Thanarak Naowarat, a chief judge attached to the office of the Supreme Court president, told an audience at a seminar held at the Law Faculty of Thammasat University on Saturday that the Thai courts are developing by adopting new technology to speed up legal process for the convenience of members of the public.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai police arrest 5 of infamous ‘men in black’ for 2010 protest violence

Breaking News

Thai student Nazi dress-up day causes outrage

Breaking News

Superstar Pancake Khemanit Denies Report of Dumping Singer Boyfriend for Police Officer

Leave a Reply