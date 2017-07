PATTANI – A defence volunteer was killed and another man wounded in a gun attack on a tea shop in Sai Buri district on Sunday morning, media reports said.

Pol Capt Chaowalit Atteng, a Sai Buri police investigator, said the incident occurred shortly before 8am when two men arrived on a motorcycle at a roadside tea shop on Cho Kuyae – Sai Buri road in tambon Tabing.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST