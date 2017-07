In the latest taxi driver scandal, a Thai woman claimed a taxi driver kicked her out of the car because she had bad breath, telling her halitosis is “no joking matter.”

The woman, who goes by a Thai Facebook name that translates as “Creamy MooMoo I Don’t Know I’m Artistic,” said she took a taxi from Mo Chit bus terminal on Wednesday night, but the driver stopped at a shop near the terminal to buy breath mints and handed one to her.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok