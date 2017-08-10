Thursday, August 10, 2017
Khon Kaen and Saraburi have worst air pollution: Greenpeace

Khon Kaen and Saraburi are the two most critical cities with the highest half-year average concentrations of particulate matter PM2.5, which is one of the most health-harmful pollutants, according to Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

Greenpeace Southeast Asia revealed on Tuesday (Aug 8) that its 6-month analysis of air quality levels from 19 monitoring stations in 14 cities across Thailand shows high levels of toxic air pollution, PM2.5, that exceed safety limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

