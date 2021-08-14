Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials







BANGKOK (NNT) – Another potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in Thailand is entering clinical trials, this time a protein subunit vaccine produced from plants by a Thai pharmaceutical startup. If successful, the vaccine is expected to become available in Q3 next year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, together with the Department of Medical Sciences director and the director of the National Vaccine Institute, has inspected the model plant-based medicines and biological products manufacturing facility, at which a new type of COVID-19 vaccine made from the tobacco plant will be produced.

