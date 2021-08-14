  • August 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine…

Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials

Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials

Baiya Phytopharm Co., Ltd., the first plant-produced biologics company in Southeast. Asia, began the vaccine development from Nicotiana benthamiana leaves. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Another potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in Thailand is entering clinical trials, this time a protein subunit vaccine produced from plants by a Thai pharmaceutical startup. If successful, the vaccine is expected to become available in Q3 next year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, together with the Department of Medical Sciences director and the director of the National Vaccine Institute, has inspected the model plant-based medicines and biological products manufacturing facility, at which a new type of COVID-19 vaccine made from the tobacco plant will be produced.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

217 COVID fatalities, 22,086 cases reported on Saturday
News

217 COVID fatalities, 22,086 cases reported on...

August 14, 2021
Protection for medics or impunity for govt: COVID amnesty bill under spotlight
News

Protection for medics or impunity for govt:...

August 14, 2021
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya now offering COVID vaccination services for eligible foreigners
Pattaya

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya now offering COVID vaccination...

August 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.